A 2-year-old boy from Clinton, S.C., tragically died the day before Thanksgiving when the window of a truck belonging to his father closed on his neck and asphyxiated him.





The boy, identified as McCarson Porter, was with his father the night he died. The parent started warming up the truck before leaving work that night, left his son seated and exited the vehicle to grab tools, came back to the vehicle and found his son’s neck stuck in a window, according to the New York Daily News.

The truck was a four-door 2003 Ford F-350 with “rocker-type” power window switches, WSPA reported. McCarson’s dad responded by taking the boy to a nearby CVS and emergency responders arrived soon after.

McCarson died at the hospital, and his death was determined to be an accident by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death was asphyxiation by external neck compression.

Paige Tipton, who identified the boy’s mother on Facebook as her aunt, started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the costs of McCarson’s funeral.

Here’s what Tipton wrote there:

Family and friends of sweet McCarson. He has passed away in a tragic accident. He was sitting in the back seat of a car and managed to roll the window down and get his head stuck in the window which then took his little life. McCarson was 2 years old. I am starting this gofundme to help with funeral expenses and alleviate financial pain. Any amount would be appreciated. We ask for prayers and love for the family during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $875 of a $10,000 goal.

At least two other heartbreaking incidents occurred on or around the Thanksgiving holiday this year.

In Ohio, Adrian Scott, 34, was killed in a drive-by shooting as she cooked Thanksgiving dinner. On the same night, Virginia youth pastor Christopher Gattis, 58, allegedly murdered his wife, stepdaughter and his stepdaughter’s boyfriend just weeks after the latter two had moved into the family’s home.