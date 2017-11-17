After stepping forward with shocking sexual assault allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken, radio host Leeann Tweeden joined CNN’s Jake Tapper for an interview at the end of a jam-packed day when all she wanted to do was see her kids.





“I just want to go home,” Tweeden told Tapper on Friday’s episode of “The Lead.” “I have a two year old and a four year old, and I just want to hug my babies and my husband. That’s all.”

At the mention of Tweeden’s children, Tapper offered some words of support to the mom for her bravery in coming forward with accusations that Franken had groped and kissed her without her consent — even offering photographic evidence of the incident.

“The world that you’re making for your children, for your 2 year old and 4 year old you realize that you are making it better for them,” Tapper said.

Tweeden fought back tears as she replied, “You want to set examples and you want the world to be better for your kids. You want to leave it better than what you had it … And maybe I am. You know, I didn’t look at it that way. But maybe I am. And if I am, okay. I’ll take it.”

She went on to say that she had received calls and texts from many of her friends on Friday ensuring her that she’s making the world a better place not just for her daughter, but for her son as well.

During her interview, she also explained what happened backstage during USO skit years ago when Franken suggested they rehearse the kiss scene. According to her he “puts his hand on the back of my neck and comes in so fast. There was not finesse to it at all — let’s put it that way. And he just mashes his mouth to my lips. It was wet and he puts his tongue in my mouth and I push his chest away with my hands.”

Tweeden also accused Franken of groping her and provided a photo that shows the senator seemingly grabbing her breasts while she sleeps. Franken later apologized for his behavior, and she has accepted what she referred to as his “heartfelt” apology.

