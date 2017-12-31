David Clarke, a former sheriff of Milwaukee, saw some drama on his Twitter after sharing an image of himself and President Trump wrestling CNN.





Clarke faced a bit of legal trouble when he used his position as a sheriff to escort a fellow passenger, Milwaukee man Dan Black, off of an airplane and detain him in the airport in January. Black filed a report against Clarke. According to Black, Clarke became upset when he shook his head upon learning that Clarke was the controversial Milwaukee sheriff. Clarke then reportedly asked Black if he “had a problem” and Black told him that he did not. Black found himself being escorted off of the plane by two police officers when it landed and says he was interrogated.

Following the incident, a post on the official Facebook page belonging to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “Next time he or anyone else pulls this stunt on a plane they may get knocked out. The Sheriff said he does not have to wait for some goof to assault him. He reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

On Friday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reported that an FBI agent filed a request to search Clarke’s private Gmail account, though federal prosecutors decided to not charge him earlier in the year.

Clarke took issue with the reporting and tweeted the image, which caused a stir on Twitter.

“BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood # neverbackdown,” he tweeted alongside the image.

BREAKING NEWS! When LYING LIB MEDIA makes up FAKE NEWS to smear me, the ANTIDOTE is go right at them. Punch them in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD. Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood #neverbackdown pic.twitter.com/T2NY2psHCR — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 30, 2017

Clarke’s tweet was reported by at least one Twitter user for violating the social media’s rules, but Twitter determined that the tweet was not in violation.

Clarke shared a screenshot of the email he received from Twitter.

I know I’m winning. Some snowflake lib made a complaint to Twitter because of my earlier tweet about black kids being exploited by lefty failed policies at Ballou High School. I said in my tweet, this CRAP is criminal. Twitter said no violation of rules. Diaper change time. pic.twitter.com/ayf7hGGfgQ — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) December 31, 2017

Clarke resigned in August while serving his fourth term as sheriff.

In June, Clarke said that he was offered a position with the Department of Homeland Security. He later said that he withdrew his name from consideration.

Prior to his reported run-in with the FBI, Fox News listed him as a possible replacement for former FBI Director James Comey after Comey was fired by the president.

Tough rhetoric on outlets such as Fox News helped make Clarke a familiar face nationally, but his name is also associated with numerous local scandals. In 2014, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel documented 18 stories of Milwaukee County inmates and suspects whose causes of death were likely rooted in sheer negligence and whose treatment led to little discipline for — or accountability from — authorities responsible for their well-being.

