A spokesperson assured that a military coup was not in the works after the Pentagon retweeted a call for President Trump to resign.

The movement to expose sexual misconduct recently reached the steps of Congress. On Thursday, radio host and former model Leeann Tweeden took it all the way to the Senate when she accused Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) of forcing his tongue in her mouth after pressuring her into kissing him and shared a picture that was taken of him groping her breasts while she was sleeping.





The allegations against Franken came as Republican senators have already asked would-be colleague and Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore to “step aside” after several women reported sexual misconduct when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s. One accuser said Moore touched her over her underwear and tried to force her to touch his genitals when she was 14 and he was 32.

Twitter account @ProudResister asked that Franken, Moore, and President Trump remove themselves from their respective positions amid the various accusations against them.

“The solution is simple… Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy,” the tweeter declared.

The tweet attracted thousands of likes and retweets, but there was one very questionable engagement from the Department of Defense’s official Twitter account.

The retweet was quickly deleted, but not before someone took screenshots of the department seemingly asking that Trump step down as president.

Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said that an “authorized operator” of the official Twitter account “erroneously re-tweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

Department of Defense spokesperson Dana W. White tweeted the same statement on Twitter.

Hollywood producers, actors, and others in between continue to face the consequences from years of alleged abuse. Producer Harvey Weinstein was recently admitted to a sex rehab center after prominent actresses, models, and reporters accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault, stemming from a bombshell report published by The New York Times. Since that time, male actors have apologized for misconduct, have been called out for mistreating coworkers and fellow actors or have been inspired to share their own experience with sexual misconduct.

The wave recently reached government when several female members of the United States Congress recently shared their stories of harassment, including incidents carried out by their fellow members of Congress. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) stated that she was targeted by sexual misconduct as a Congressional aide. Speier also revealed that there were some sitting members of Congress that engaged in sexual harassment.