Menu
Sean Hannity Read this Next

Sean Hannity changed his tone after reading a letter directly from Roy Moore
Advertisement

A spokesperson assured that a military coup was not in the works after the Pentagon retweeted a call for President Trump to resign.

The movement to expose sexual misconduct recently reached the steps of Congress. On Thursday, radio host and former model Leeann Tweeden took it all the way to the Senate when she accused Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) of forcing his tongue in her mouth after pressuring her into kissing him and shared a picture that was taken of him groping her breasts while she was sleeping.


The allegations against Franken came as Republican senators have already asked would-be colleague and Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore to “step aside” after several women reported sexual misconduct when they were in their teens and Moore was in his 30s. One accuser said Moore touched her over her underwear and tried to force her to touch his genitals when she was 14 and he was 32.

Twitter account @ProudResister asked that Franken, Moore, and President Trump remove themselves from their respective positions amid the various accusations against them.

“The solution is simple… Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy,” the tweeter declared.

RELATED: Roy Moore continues to bash Mitch McConnell as he fights his way into the swamp

The tweet attracted thousands of likes and retweets, but there was one very questionable engagement from the Department of Defense’s official Twitter account.

The retweet was quickly deleted, but not before someone took screenshots of the department seemingly asking that Trump step down as president.

Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said that an “authorized operator” of the official Twitter account “erroneously re-tweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense.”

Department of Defense spokesperson Dana W. White tweeted the same statement on Twitter.

Hollywood producers, actors, and others in between continue to face the consequences from years of alleged abuse. Producer Harvey Weinstein was recently admitted to a sex rehab center after prominent actressesmodels, and reporters accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault, stemming from a bombshell report published by The New York Times. Since that time, male actors have apologized for misconduct, have been called out for mistreating coworkers and fellow actors or have been inspired to share their own experience with sexual misconduct.

The wave recently reached government when several female members of the United States Congress recently shared their stories of harassment, including incidents carried out by their fellow members of Congress. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) stated that she was targeted by sexual misconduct as a Congressional aide. Speier also revealed that there were some sitting members of Congress that engaged in sexual harassment.

Did the Pentagon just accidentally call on President Trump to resign on Twitter? Gage Skidmore/Flickr, Wikimedia Commons
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

Sylvester Stallone accused of shockingly graphic acts against a 16-year-old in newly uncovered police reports

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Stories You Might Like

Sean Hannity changed his tone after reading a letter directly from Roy Moore
The media

Sean Hannity changed his tone after reading a letter directly from Roy Moore

,
Roy Moore’s lawyer’s bizarre defense of his client left these MSNBC hosts completely perplexed
The media

Roy Moore’s lawyer’s bizarre defense of his client left these MSNBC hosts completely perplexed

,
Tucker Carlson rips Roy Moore’s use of God with comparison to Al Sharpton
The media

Tucker Carlson rips Roy Moore’s use of God with comparison to Al Sharpton

,
Sean Hannity stuns his viewers with an ultimatum for Judge Roy Moore
The media

Sean Hannity stuns his viewers with an ultimatum for Judge Roy Moore

,
Advertisement