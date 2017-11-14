Juanita Broaddrick spoke about being believed as victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape continue to come forward to oust predators in high-profile positions.





Broaddrick responded to comedian Chelsea Handler on Monday after Handler asked her followers to imagine what it was like to be sexually abused by an older man, only to see him win an election. Though Handler was speaking of allegations brought against Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore, Broaddrick replied that she had already lived that reality.

“Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas [Attorney General] who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I’m sure you don’t want to go there,” said Broaddrick, who publicly accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her while he was still the Attorney General of Arkansas.

Later that evening, Broaddrick said Handler “supported [her] abusers” during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” hosted by Laura Ingraham.

“I wanted to say to her, ‘I matter too.’ All victims matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. Who cares if you’re straight, or if you’re gay, or if you believe in God or not? We all have the right to be believed,” she added.

Juanita Broaddrick: "All victims matter. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican…We all have the right to be believed." pic.twitter.com/BBEkoKV63d — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 14, 2017

Though the public has been aware of Broaddrick’s accusation for decades, a tweet she made during the 2016 presidential election about the alleged rape quickly went viral.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

Shortly after the tweet was posted, it appeared that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton modified key language on her campaign website regarding sexual assault victims.

An archived September 2015 version of the “Campus sexual assault” portion of her campaign website said, “I want to send a message to every survivor of sexual assault: Don’t let anyone silence your voice. You have the right to be heard. You have the right to be believed, and we’re with you.” The updated website no longer features that statement, and last November it said, “I want to send a message to every survivor of sexual assault: Don’t let anyone silence your voice. You have the right to be heard.” The most recent version of the website says, “This page is a reproduction of the Hillary for America policy proposal on campus sexual assault.”

Moore was accused of sexual misconduct by five women over the past week. One accuser said Moore touched her over her underwear and tried to force her to touch his genitals when she was 14 and he was 32. The other accusers were “between the ages of 16 and 18, and [Moore] was in his early 30s,” according to the Washington Post’s report.

Following the revelations of Moore’s of inappropriate conduct, several of his would-be colleagues asked that he “step aside.”

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” declared Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, according to Politico.

Since the allegations became public, other Republicans in the Senate have also spoken out against Moore’s addition to their ranks, should he win the general election in December. Axios created a list of other notable Republicans who have asked Moore to step down, which includes Vice President Mike Pence.

RARE POV: Hillary Clinton wants us to find no parallels between Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein