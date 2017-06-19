Judge Napolitano has some pressing questions about Loretta Lynch following James Comey’s testimony

During former FBI Director James Comey’s public testimony at the beginning of June, Comey spoke of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s controversial tarmac meeting with Bill Clinton just a few days before the FBI was set to make an independent announcement regarding Hillary Clinton’s email probe.

Comey revealed that Lynch asked Comey to treat the emails like a “matter,” instead of an “investigation.”

“I think she has a lot of explaining to do,” said Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, listing various questions he had regarding the testimony.





“Comey laid out a case for misconduct in office for Loretta Lynch,” he added. Napolitano made sure to not that attorneys general don’t make a habit of investigation predecessors to avoid being investigated by their successors.

“Did their former boss use the Department of Justice for political purposes? Did she tailor law enforcement decisions to help the Obama White House and Mrs. Clinton’s campaign?” Napolitano continued, saying that these were some of the questions that needed to be answered by an investigation.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Ca.) also called for an investigation into Lynch’s conduct surrounding the investigation into Clinton’s emails based on Comey’s revelation.

Comey had also questioned Lynch’s impartiality at another hearing in May.