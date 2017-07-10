One very angry man named Mike from Montclair called in when Chris Christie co-hosted a sports radio show

Only a week after Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) faced backlash for his decision to personally use a state beach after shutting it down to the public, the politician tried his hand at another position: a sports radio host.

The sports enthusiast joined New York’s WFAN on Monday as a part of a two-day audition to potentially replace host Mike Francesa.

But Christie’s appearance wasn’t without a little bit of drama.

One caller named Mike took advantage of the call period to let him know exactly how he felt:

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And… we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents,” he started.

“You know what, Mike? I like getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie replied.

The caller called Christie a “bully” while Christie retorted that he was a “bum.”

The men went back and forth for a minute before the call ended.

Christie then criticized Montclair, one of the townships he lost in his 2013 run for governor.