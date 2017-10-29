Trump drops “total bomb” on Michael Moore’s dreams in “not at all presidential” tweet

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday evening that although what he was about to say was “not at all presidential,” he was compelled to say that “Sloppy Michael Moore” had failed on Broadway.

RELATED: Don Trump Jr. critiques Michael Moore’s praise of Harvey Weinstein

Trump was referring to documentary filmmaker Michael Moore’s one-man play, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

The play, which Moore talked up in promos asking “Can A Broadway Show Bring Down A Sitting President?” has completed a 12-week, 88-show run.

While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017





“While not at all presidential, I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!” Trump tweeted.

Playbill said that while the show was “not a box-office front-runner” it “did play its fully scheduled run.”

“Moore’s show began performances July 28 at the Belasco Theatre, where it opened officially Aug. 10. It was reported in May — when the show was announced — that it would play a 12-week limited engagement,” Playbill wrote. “While the show was not a box-office front-runner (grossing less than half of its potential most weeks and drawing in a capacity hovering in the mid 70 percentile), it did play its fully scheduled run.”

RELATED: Don Jr. destroys Michael Moore for his Mar-a-Lago tweet as Hurricane Irma hit Florida

Moore has clashed time and again with the Trumps. Donald Trump Jr. has on more than one occasion taken aim at Moore on Twitter.