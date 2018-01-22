Menu
A deputy's teacher wife is front and center in a student sex scandal -- here's how she reacted
It’s difficult to find a good place to start with this story. So let’s just say that Florida woman Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan is in a… blocky relationship.


Gaming journalist Chris Scullion brought Hassan to Twitter’s attention after she made an appearance on “This Morning.” She explained in the segment that she had a desire to marry Tetris after becoming romantically involved with the game.

Scullion explained more for those who missed the segment.

Similarly to Scullion, a few were taken aback by the interview.

Others reminded that, much like Tetris itself, love comes in “all shapes and sizes.”

There were quite a few puns to be had.

The situation was relatable to some, though for different reasons.

Earlier in the month, the Mirror shared a video of Hassan singing to her beloved game. There she identified as an Objectum Sexual, or someone who is sexually attracted to objects.

She also expressed that she liked to be called Fractal Tetris Huracan.

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
