It’s difficult to find a good place to start with this story. So let’s just say that Florida woman Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan is in a… blocky relationship.





Gaming journalist Chris Scullion brought Hassan to Twitter’s attention after she made an appearance on “This Morning.” She explained in the segment that she had a desire to marry Tetris after becoming romantically involved with the game.

Hang on. Got This Morning on in the background while working from home. They've just started interviewing a girl who's fallen in love with her Tetris game and wants to marry it. More to come. — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

Scullion explained more for those who missed the segment.

She realised that at the age of ten she was attracted to monorails and iPods — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

She used to be in love with a calculator called Pierre de Fermat. "I just loved his function" — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

Yer man @Schofe – "I should point out that Pierre sadly broke and you moved on" — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

She's saying "it's no so much the Tetris cartridge I love, it's the game itself. I find him so attractive." — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

Schofield – "Without getting too personal, this is an intimate relationship?" "Yes, it's very intimate." — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

"My dates with him are usually taking him to the library and playing him for hours on end. Sometimes I'll just play him on the Game Boy." — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

"I've tried human relationships and they don't work out." So she's going to marry Tetris instead — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) January 22, 2018

Similarly to Scullion, a few were taken aback by the interview.

There's a girl from Florida who's in love with Tetris the game on #ThisMorning and Philip Schofield just asked "so are you taking Tetris home to meet your parents" FFS 😂😂 — MIKE DELINQUENT (@mikedelinquent) January 22, 2018

Others reminded that, much like Tetris itself, love comes in “all shapes and sizes.”

Love exists in all shapes and sizes — Ready, Steady, Joe! (@JosephFaughnan) January 22, 2018

There were quite a few puns to be had.

“Where do you see this relationship going?” TO THE NEXT LEVEL#ThisMorning #Tetris pic.twitter.com/nTD66sOBmy — Katie Middleton (@katiemidd90) January 22, 2018

The situation was relatable to some, though for different reasons.

People tweeting about the woman who romantically loves Tetris like it's odd, meanwhile I'm looking forward to my fifth straight Valentine's Day with a Dreamcast copy of Rez and some very nice whiskey. — Nick Thorpe (@HKT3030) January 22, 2018

Earlier in the month, the Mirror shared a video of Hassan singing to her beloved game. There she identified as an Objectum Sexual, or someone who is sexually attracted to objects.

She also expressed that she liked to be called Fractal Tetris Huracan.

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: The “Crisco Cops” attempted to thwart Eagles fans from climbing lightpoles — and they failed