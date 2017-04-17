“DWTS” pro Peta Murgatroyd shares an update on Maks Chmerkovskiy’s recovery and if he will be dancing tonight

Maks Chmerkovskiy might have to sit this week out again.

The professional dancer is still recovering from an injury that has left him out of the competition for the last few weeks, and according to his fiancee, Peta Murgatroyd, he may be taking another week.

In her blog for PEOPLE, Murgatroyd shared an update on her soon-to-be hubby’s recovery and progress since the injury.

“I know Maks was hoping to be back on the dance floor this week, but I don’t think that’s going to be happening,” she wrote. Fellow pro Alan Bersten has been filling in for Chmerkovskiy in the weeks since his injury.





Murgatroyd also shared how Chmerkovskiy’s been recovering.

“At home, he’s dancing around a little and is able to put more and more weight on his leg but he’s not fully back to where he was before his injury. I’m really hoping — and I know he’s hoping — to be back fully next week!” she wrote.

This week, the “Dancing with the Stars” cast will performed fairy tale inspired routines for Disney Week.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.