Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are everyone’s favorite celebrity parents for good reason. Aside from having an adorable family, the Hollywood power couple have really got this whole parenting thing down — and it seems they’ve devised the perfect system to ensure that their lives as a mom and dad run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, as PEOPLE reports.





“We switch kids all the time,” Bell said at Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event recently. “Because if I’m talking to the 2½-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We’ve got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore.’”

The 37-year-old actress — who has two children, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with her actor husband Shepard — clarified that the reason the couple implements this system is to ensure that both kids are getting the right amount of attention they need.

“You don’t want to be reactive to your kids. You want to be thoughtful, and you want to be setting a good example,” she told PEOPLE. “Sometimes that example is crying in front of them and saying, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ or ‘I’m sad because of XYZ,’ or ‘I’m just sad because I’m feeling sad. I’m going to let my sad out. And then I’m going to find a way to cheer myself up.’ “

Bell went on to talk about the benefits of the technique, saying: “It’s not about perfection, but it is about being thoughtful and not reactive. So in order to not be reactive, we switch kids a lot.”

