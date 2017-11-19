Menu
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares 17-year-old wedding photo and pays tribute to Michael Douglas on the couple's anniversary
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are everyone’s favorite celebrity parents for good reason. Aside from having an adorable family, the Hollywood power couple have really got this whole parenting thing down — and it seems they’ve devised the perfect system to ensure that their lives as a mom and dad run as smoothly and efficiently as possible, as PEOPLE reports.


“We switch kids all the time,” Bell said at Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event recently. “Because if I’m talking to the 2½-year-old, and I’m done, I’ll just be like, ‘We’ve got to switch. I don’t want to talk to this kid anymore.’”

The 37-year-old actress — who has two children, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, with her actor husband Shepard — clarified that the reason the couple implements this system is to ensure that both kids are getting the right amount of attention they need.

“You don’t want to be reactive to your kids. You want to be thoughtful, and you want to be setting a good example,” she told PEOPLE. “Sometimes that example is crying in front of them and saying, ‘I’m overwhelmed,’ or ‘I’m sad because of XYZ,’ or ‘I’m just sad because I’m feeling sad. I’m going to let my sad out. And then I’m going to find a way to cheer myself up.’ “

Bell went on to talk about the benefits of the technique, saying: “It’s not about perfection, but it is about being thoughtful and not reactive. So in order to not be reactive, we switch kids a lot.”

Back in October, on the Halloween edition of “Jimmy Kimmle Live!” Bell performed a rocking version of the song “Do You Want To Build a Snowman” from her movie “Frozen” with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl while dressed up as Tom Selleck’s iconic ’80s TV character Magnum, P.I.

“If I were to jam a song with you, I would become like the coolest dad,” Grohl admitted, after informing Bell that his kids were huge “Frozen” fans.

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood mom Kristen Bell dishes out some valuable parenting advice Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Alliance of Moms
Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

