“Property Brothers” Drew Scott talks about his plans to have kids with fiancée Linda Phan

It looks like Drew Scott and Linda Phan definitely have baby on the brain!

The couple just finished their big remodel on their Los Angeles home for the upcoming series “Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House” and apparently, they have made room for their future family!

“I wanted to make sure this house can function for kids, too,” Scott told PEOPLE. “So at the end of the day between the aesthetic and the function this is the ultimate home.”

Phan added, “We plan on being in it for a long time. I’m willing to give up my craft room for a nursery.”





Scott and Phan completely customized their new home along with help from his twin, Jonathan Scott. The home comes complete with a craft room and wine room!

“We’ve put into it everything we can possibly put in, so we can enjoy it now and we can enjoy it as our family grows,” Scott said.

As for wedding plans, Scott told Entertainment Tonight that the planning is in full swing despite his busy schedule with “Dancing with the Stars” and finishing up their home.

“To be honest, our lives are always busy. But nothing is ever going to let me slow down on tying the knot with the woman that I love,” he said. “We don’t want to slow down. We’re still doing spring of next year.”

“We’ve narrowed down the location. We’re doing a wedding in Europe, but we haven’t exactly picked a final city yet,” he added. “Once we do, then everyone will hear about it!”

Scott also shared that his “DWTS” pro partner Emma Slater and her fiance Sasha Farber are going to help choreograph his first dance with his soon-to-be wife.

“In one of the episodes, we actually have Emma and Sasha in it, and they’re teaching us our first dance,” he said. “Linda and I want to do a mashup. Right now we’re super busy with ‘DWTS,’ but Emma is going to continue working with us because we want to be able to learn a little swing, a little bit of jazz or Charleston or hip-hop. It’s so fun. Dance is just addicting.”

On “Dancing with the Stars” this week, Scott will pair up with Slater and season 24 Mirror Ball winner Rashad Jennings for Trio Night.

The reigning champ is back! @rashadjennings joins #TeamHotProperty this Monday for #TrioNight 🙌🏼 #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. “Property Brothers: Drew’s Honeymoon House” premieres November 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.