The “Dancing with the Stars” family is growing after one of the pros announced the birth of his second daughter

Gleb Savchenko is a dad again!

On Wednesday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro announced that he and his wife, Elena Samodanova welcomed their second daughter into the world. Savchenko took to Twitter to share the news with fans following the birth.

“Elena & I are so pleased to welcome our new baby girl Zlata into the world born at 10:26pm on 1st August weighing 3.6kg 👶🏼🎀🍼🏩,” he wrote.

The couple are also the proud parents of big sister Olivia, 6.

Earlier this summer, the professional dancer shared a sweet photo of his family ahead of the baby girl’s arrival.

“Beautiful week spent in Sydney with my girls ❤️ I miss them so much already… don’t wanna leave,” he wrote.

According to PEOPLE, the couple announced they were expecting their second child in March.

“We’re expected a baby girl, a second little girl,” Savchenko told E! News at the time. “I’m going to be a dad again, it’s amazing. I have a girl and I think nothing is better than a little girl for daddies.”

Savchenko has appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” three times; once in 2013 with Lisa Vanderpump, again in 2016 with Jana Kramer and this past season with Erika Girardi.