Duchess Catherine has a new secret weapon to help aid against morning sickness

Duchess Catherine has been using ginger cookies (known as biscuits in England) to help combat the severe morning sickness she experiences in her third pregnancy according to her husband, Prince William.

The royal couple announced they are expecting baby number 3 earlier this month and said that the Duchess is once again plagued by hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness, which is something she felt in both of her first two pregnancies.

According to Mirror, Iris Orrell, 98, met Prince William at a charity reception for the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund and talked about the Duchess’s condition.





She asked the prince how his wife was feeling and he said, “She’s been feeling better, thank you.”

Orrell also suffered from severe morning sickness in her pregnancies and she said that Prince William told her that she was advised to try “ginger biscuits” to help.

“But there’s not much ginger can do to stop that. We’ve done all that,” he said.