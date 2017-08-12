Duchess Kate pays tribute to Princess Diana every time she wears one very special necklace

Duchess Kate’s charmed necklace is a beautiful tribute to her husband’s mother and her children’s grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

According to British jeweler Merci Maman, the Duchess’s sister Pippa purchased a lovely gold necklace adorned with three charms following the birth of Prince George. On it are a small, heart-shaped charm engraved with a “W” for William, a circular charm engraved with the words “George Alexander Louis” and another charm in the shape of a little boy.





In addition to the necklace being a timeless tradition, it also pays homage to Princess Diana.

“Upon the birth of Prince William in 1982, Prince Charles gave Diana the gift of a gold pendant engraved their new son’s name, which she always wore close to her heart,” Maman’s website reads. “In 2013, Pippa Middleton continued this family tradition by giving her sister Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, our Personalized Duchess Necklace to celebrate the birth of Prince George.”

Duchess Kate has found many ways to pay respect to Princess Diana through fashion, often copying her style or wearing pieces similar to Diana’s iconic look. But every time Duchess Kate wears her necklace, she’s honoring both the legacy she will carry forward with her husband and children and the one that Princess Diana left behind.

