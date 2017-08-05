Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jet off on a romantic trip to Africa for the actress’s birthday

On Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at a safari tour in South Africa and are reportedly spending some time there on a romantic getaway for the actress’s 36th birthday.

“Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time,” a source told The Sun. “He’s made the trip incredibly romantic. They’ll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars.”

In fact, the destination is the same place where Harry’s brother Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton, which leaves many wondering if the royal plans to pop the question to Markle there as well.





“Who knows what will happen when they’re watching a sensational African sunset together?” the source said. “Maybe he’ll get down on one knee. Harry regards Africa as his spiritual home and has often talked of how he can get away from it all there.”

However, it’s possible that Prince Harry simply wants to share a place he loves with the woman he loves.

“Obviously he wants to show Meghan what an amazing place it is and create new memories together,” the source continued. “Harry’s done a lot of conservation work in Africa with endangered elephants and black rhinos and he’ll show them to the woman he wants to marry.”

