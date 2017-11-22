Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber, is certainly a chip of the old block! The 16-year-old model is the spitting image of her iconic model mother and the resemblance seems to get closer as she gets older.





Crawford recently shared her daughter’s school portraits on Instagram, as well as photos from her own high school days. The comparison showed just how similar the mother and daughter really are — aesthetically, at least.

“School pics, now and then,” Crawford, 51, wrote in the caption.

School pics, now and then. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:36am PST

This isn’t the first parent-child celebrity look-a-like combo to take social media by storm in 2017. Earlier this year actress Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram this week to show the world how grown up her little girl has become.

Ava Phillippe, Witherspoon’s only daughter with ex-husband and actor Ryan Philippe, was the spitting image of her parents before the premiere of her mother’s film, “Hot Pursuit.”

Me and my girl💙ready for #HotPursuit premiere! @avaphillippe A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 30, 2015 at 6:34pm PDT

And back in 2015, while competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” Rumer Willis decided to pose side by side with her famous mother Demi Moore

“That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother,” Willis wrote, before adding the #twinning and #imnotmad hashtags. The resemblance was uncanny — of course, it helped that they were wearing matching outfits.

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

It’s not just daughters who look like their famous mothers — it’s granddaughters too! Camille Gottlieb, the granddaughter of one of Hollywood’s most legendary screen performers, Grace Kelly, has gained a loyal following on Instagram racking up over 24,000 followers thanks to her glamorous selfies and enchanting poses.

In one of her recent posts that featured her porcelain skin, powerful blue eyes and striking red lips, followers couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the 19 year old and her iconic grandmother.