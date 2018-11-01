A woman in England recently discovered a cyst inside the ear of her dog that bears an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump’s face and trademark quiff, according to the BBC.

Dog owner Jade Robinson, 25, said that she had to wait until her 2-year-old Beagle, Chief, had fallen asleep before she could take a photo of the growth inside his ear to send to a vet.

After a friend of Robinson’s noticed the resemblance between the growth and the POTUS, Robinson posted a photo of Chief’s inner-ear on Facebook with the caption: “The moment you realise why your dogs ear hurts….. he has DONALD TRUMP IN IT!!!!

Robinson later set up a JustGiving crowdfunding page to raise money for Chief’s ear to be properly examined by a veterinarian.

“If you know anything about beagles you know how intelligent, active and curious they are and Chief certainly lives up to that — he’s full of mischief,” Robinson wrote. “As he has the very distinctive long ears they spend a lot of time scraping the ground sniffing for lovely smells, unfortunately this leads to his ears picking up a lot of dirt.”

“We have fought to keep his ears clean since day one (and have won up until now) however general cleaning can only go so far,” Robinson continued.

Needless to say, the internet loved the image:

I can’t get over that dog ear that looks like Trump — Chelwithasea👍🏽 (@007_chels) November 7, 2017

Getting a good look at the ears of every dog I see to see if I can get some good viral content like the Trump dog ear pic — Maximus Prime (@giveumthetweet) November 7, 2017

Wow that is the stuff of nightmares — Sarah Lydon (@MrsLydo) November 6, 2017