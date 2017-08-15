Stephen Colbert gets serious in Trump-fueled edition of “The Late Show”

“The rally was a clear attempt to spark violence, and it did,” Colbert said. “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families. And it is difficult to express how heartbreaking it is to see something like this happening in our country. But here is one thing that’s not difficult to express: Nazis are bad.”





Colbert then spent some time needling President Trump over his initial response to the tragedy.

“I’ve seen angrier Yelp reviews,” Colbert joked.

Before he ended his monologue and welcomed former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to his couch, Colbert rattled off a detailed list of things that have drawn President Trump’s ire:

If only the president was as mad about neo-Nazis murdering people in the streets as he’s been about Hillary Clinton, the New York Times, CNN, Joe Scarborough, Kristen Stewart, the cast of “Hamilton,” Diet Coke, Nordstrom not selling his daughter’s clothes, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, me, the state of New Hampshire, Gold Star families, Penn Jillette’s Las Vegas show, the movie “Django Unchained,” Meryl Streep and lady “Ghostbusters.”

Later in the night, Colbert welcomed Scaramucci, who defended the president, despite having been recently ousted from the administration.

“Let’s be fair to him today, though,” Scaracmucci said of President Trump’s most recent comments on Charlottesville. “He did condemn the Nazis today. Let’s be fair.”

Colbert didn’t miss the opportunity for a quick comeback.

“Two days later! Does he order his spine on Amazon Prime? Why did it take so long?”

Despite his defense of President Trump, Scaramucci evoked cheers from the crowd when he criticized Steve Bannon. Bannon has long been linked to alt-right political groups and has been accused of being a white nationalist.

“Well, if it was up to me he would be gone, but it’s not up to me,” Scaramucci said.