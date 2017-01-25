One of McDonald’s most popular ingredients is finally being offered by the bottle

Once upon a time, a bottle of McDonald’s beloved Big Mac Sauce sold on eBay for thousands of dollars.
But those days are over. The world’s largest restaurant chain has announced it will soon give away bottles of its special sauce at restaurants nationwide.
According to Business Insider, 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce will be made available at McDonald’s locations and through the chain’s social media accounts starting Jan. 26.
Earlier this year, McDonald’s began offering larger (Grand Mac) and smaller (Mac Jr.) versions of its iconic burger. The sauce giveaway is part of the fast food giant’s move “to continue to change expectations” of the Big Mac, per Business Insider.
