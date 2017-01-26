You don’t have to be a pro to understand football

With Super Bowl LI right around the corner, it’s time to get your head in the game. If you love to celebrate football but don’t quite understand what the game is all about, have no fear. Here are eight commonly used football terms to kick-start your football knowledge.
RELATED: Here’s how Lady Gaga is warming up for her Super Bowl halftime performance
By the end of this video you will know what the following football terms mean:
- Blitz
- Down
- End Zone
- Fumble
- Hike / Snap
- Off side
- Rush
- Walk-on