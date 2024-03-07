More Than 50 Arrested In Biden-Israel Protest In Streets Of Boston

Dozens of protestors were arrested in the streets of Boston, shutting down traffic and causing havoc in Dewey Square near South Station.

Protestors aimed to stage “perform disruptive civil disobedience” as they demanded that President Joe Biden ensure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and bring an end to the unconditional military aid to Israel.

Police arrest a protestor in the streets of Boston. (Boston 25 News)

“As long as Biden lends support to genocide, they will say, his administration will be unable to make its message heard or pursue other governing priorities,” the group If Not Now said in a statement,” via Boston 25 News. “On the morning of the State of the Union address, President Biden must hear that voters will not be pacified with meager humanitarian aid, temporary ‘pauses’ in fighting, and equivocation. We demand an end to the flow of tax dollars for genocide. We demand a lasting ceasefire now.”

Boston police announced on X that they had made several arrests.

Boston Police have made several arrests after today’s protest. Traffic has reopened. More details will follow. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 7, 2024

The protesters were spotted holding large banners that said, “Biden: Lasting Ceasefire Now” and “Our Safety is Intertwined: No Money for Gaza Massacre,” among other messages.

The action caused massive gridlock for an hour in one of Boston’s most congested transportation hubs, where Atlantic Avenue, Summer Street, Federal Street, Purchase Street, and the JFK Surface Road intersect with the Central Artery and connect to MBTA train lines and interstate bus and train routes.

If Not Now said protesters handed out flyers to commuters that linked to an open letter explaining their decision to block traffic.

In that letter, If Not Now member Dalya Lessem Elnecave stated, “We are blocking traffic because we are livid. It’s been five months since October 7, Israel’s massacre is ongoing and over 130 hostages are still held in Gaza. That Biden has not called for a lasting ceasefire with a hostage exchange deal to end this massacre is outrageous.”