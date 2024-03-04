Florida Superintendent Indicted After Allegedly Using School Gas For Personal Trips

A former Lowndes County Schools superintendent has been indicted by a grand jury on several felony charges, including using school-owned fuel for personal travel.

Videos by Rare

Shawn Haralson, the now-former superintendent in question, has been charged with 17 felony counts of theft by taking, and five felony counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction card, per WCTV News.

It all began when Lowndes County School requested an independent probe from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into possible theft from Haralson.

“After several interviews with members of the Lowndes County School Board, school employees, and numerous other individuals, records and data showed on multiple dates that Haralson pumped school fuel into his personal pickup trucks and then traveled outside of Lowndes County for non-business purposes,” WCTV wrote.

Haralson was indicted after the Lowndes County Grand Jury revealed the results of the investigation. He was immediately taken into custody with the assistance of the with the assistance of the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case will be prosecuted by the District Attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit,” WCTV wrote. “Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Office at (229) 225-4090.”