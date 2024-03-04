Former World Series Champion Catcher Ed Ott Dead At 72

Ed Ott, who made a name for himself as the catcher for the 1979 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 72.

While no cause of death has been revealed, the Pirates confirmed the news on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the loss of such a beloved member of the Pirates family,” Pirates president Travis Williams said. “Ed spent seven of his eight years in the major leagues with the Pirates and was a valued member of our World Series championship team in 1979. It was great to see him last summer when he was in Pittsburgh to support former teammate Kent Tekulve at our Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Our sincere condolences to his wife, Sue, daughter Michelle, and the entire Ott family.”

Ott attended Muncy High School in Muncy, Pa. — a school that did not have a baseball team. But Ott excelled in wrestling and football. He also became a standout third baseman for his American Legion team.

After being drafted out of Muncy High School in Muncy, Pennsylvania, Ott made his big league debut in 1974. Ott’s best season came in 1979, the year the Pirates won the World Series and he played a key role in helping them win the title. Ott went 7-for-25 during that postseason run, which saw the Pirates sweep the Reds in the NLCS and then defeat the Orioles in seven games to capture the organization’s fifth and most recent championship. He hit .267 in his seven seasons with the Pirates and had 409 hits and 31 home runs.

Ott retired as a player in 1984 and went on to serve as a coach with the Houston Astros (under Art Howe) from 1989-93. He also worked as a bullpen coach with the Detroit Tigers in 2001-02.