SCOTUS Unanimous – Trump Is Back On The Colorado Ballot

After unneeded chaos and turmoil, the Supreme Court has ruled that an individual state cannot remove a candidate from the ballot based on the ‘insurrection clause.’ That is explicitly the role of congress alone.

Videos by Rare

As reported by the New York Post, the decision was agreed upon by all nine of the Supreme Court justices. Originally, it was clear that some of the justices were in strong opposition to the case brought forth in Colorado, however it was not so clear as to how many justices were in agreement.

At the outset, the courts in Colorado decided to remove Donald Trump from the presidential ballots because he was supposedly guilty of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that bars insurrectionists from running for president and other important offices.

SCOTUS Unanimously Says Trump Is Back On The Colorado Ballot

BREAKING: The Supreme Court *unanimously* sides with Donald Trump in Colorado’s effort to disqualify him from the primary ballot.



Terrible day for anyone who hates democracy.



“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States… pic.twitter.com/KTu904P4ue — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2024

Despite labeling Donald Trump as an insurrectionist for years, ever since the January 6 fiasco in 2021, Trump’s political opponents have yet to find him guilty, and furthermore have failed to keep him off the ballot. This decision by the Supreme Court also puts Donald Trump back on the ballots in Maine and in Illinois.

In Maine, the decision came down to a back room argument brought forth by anonymous former politicians to a singular Democrat secretary. Sadly, it took more than an act of Congress to reverse the silly ruling. Think about it: one person, maybe a handful of people, deciding the outcome of the presidential race in an entire state… that’s not good.

Thankfully, all nine justices are in agreement, and no matter what way you slice it, former President Donald Trump is back on the ballots. This decision also comes just in time for a pivotal moment with Super Tuesday in view.

In response, Donald Trump said: “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”