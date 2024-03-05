Escaped Horses Run Wild Down Cleveland Interstate

Two escaped horses had a mind of their own, deciding to gallop down I-90 in Cleveland just because, you know, they could.

Maybe they decided to show commuters how things were done in the Old West.

Believe it or not, the horses were members of the Cleveland Police Department. So odds are, they didn’t get arrested for their wild morning.

Per FOX 8 News:

“Traffic slowed to a crawl and even stopped at times as two horses, who are members of the Cleveland Mounted Patrol, took over the highway.

“The horses escaped from the department’s stables nearby.

“FOX 8 hasn’t been told how the horses got on I-90, but it might have something to do with fencing.”

On the bright side, the fence has been fixed and no one was injured. The horses are back safely where they belong.

But at least they first had a day they will never forget.