Man Shoots Couple, Kills Self in NYC Love Triangle

A man shot a woman, then another man, before fatally shooting himself in New York City in what police described as a love triangle gone wrong.

The incident happened at 3:40 in the morning, with the gunman, 50, shooting the 38-year-old woman in the head. The other man, 44, was shot in the torso and leg, police said.

A neighbor told the New York Daily News that the suspect committed the crime on his 50th birthday.

“They said he would’ve been 50 today so it looked like he killed himself on his birthday,” neighbor Aaron Jackson, 80, said. “It’s very dark.”

Both victims were rushed to Kings County Hospital Center, where the woman is listed in critical condition. The male victim reportedly is stable.

The suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, resulting in his death, authorities said.

“There was a woman you can hear screaming very loudly,” one neighbor, who would only identify herself as Carol, told the Daily News. “I didn’t want to go to the window. And before you knew it there were some shots and then more screaming.”

According to police, the tragedy took place specifically on Greene Avenue near Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford Stuyvesant, via the New York Post. Names of those involved have not been released.