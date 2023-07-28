Remains of Missing Millionaire Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase, Floating in Stream

The dismembered remains of a missing millionaire crypto influencer have been found inside a suitcase, with other parts discovered by children in a stream in Argentina, authorities said.

Fernando Perez Algaba, 41, was first reported missing on July 19.

The children were reportedly playing soccer near the stream when they came across an abandoned red suitcase. When police arrived, they found Algaba’s forearms and legs.

Later, Algaba’s head and torso, and other parts, were found in the stream, some via a machine used to clean waste from the water.

Police also found a hand with a four-letter tattoo that matched Algaba’s. A fingerprint analysis later confirmed the hand was his.

The body parts were cleanly amputated, local reports said, leading to the theory that it could have been carried out by a professional. The autopsy states that Algaba was killed by three gunshots.

Algaba had been living in Miami until earlier this year, before traveling to Spain and moving back to Argentina. He described himself as an investor who also sold luxury vehicles.

Per the Daily Mail:

“Algaba had 918,000 followers on Instagram, where he flaunted his luxury life of high-end cars, jet skis and exclusive parties. It is unclear when the murder took place, but a woman told the authorities she had arranged to meet with him on July 19 to hand back the keys to the apartment he rented to her. However, he had failed to show up.”

The outlet also reported that Algaba began his life as a businessman by selling sandwiches at the age of 14. He later earned millions by investing in cryptocurrencies and playing the stock market.

At the age of 24, he owned a large warehouse full of used luxury vehicles, which he would buy, refurbish and sell at a higher price.

Just prior to his death, Algaba had registered multiple companies through notaries. But as the Daily Mail noted, one didn’t even have a tax identification number and another was being investigated for fraud. A third mad significant debts.

Algaba was also being pursued by creditors for a series of bounced checks.

He recently left a series of dark messages on social media, including a post with an audio recording.

“It’s incredible how there are such evil people in the world that while you’re thinking of helping them, they’re thinking of destroying you,” he said in the recording.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and no suspects in Algaba’s murder have been determined.