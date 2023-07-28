Biden Forced Back To Stage After Forgetting To Sign Executive Order (Video)

President Biden was so eager to end his disastrous speech in Maine today that he actually left the stage before he fulfilled the purpose of the visit… The signing of an executive order!

Biden left the stage, returning and screaming a joke into the microphone. Biden can be quoted as saying, “Bad news is, I’m coming back to shake your hand, but I forgot! I didn’t sign the order! All that talk and no action!”

See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Biden is forced to come back on stage after he forgot to sign his executive order — the whole reason he was in Maine in the first place pic.twitter.com/BCfPsRho3Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

If Biden cannot be cognizant enough to remember that he is supposed to sign an Executive Order, how can we possibly believe that he has any idea what is inside the order? There is a tremendous danger here. This man seems incapable of understanding anything… It appears that he simply signs whatever is placed in front of him.

In this case, we do not have an Executive, instead, a passthrough for nameless, and faceless lobbyists and special interest groups to achieve anything they want. Why are Republicans not discussing Biden’s cognitive decline?

Why have they pursued corruption charges when Biden is clearly unstable? It would appear that the best argument against Joe Biden is to simply examine his actions. If you watch him on a daily basis, it is impossible to conclude that this President is of sound mind.

The “Biden” Administration is gutting America. They are allowing China to become the lone world superpower. They are instigating global conflicts which stand to kill billions of people worldwide.

America is in serious danger with Joe Biden serving as President.