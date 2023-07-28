Biden Uses Wrong Words, Tells Americans To Visit Non-Existent Website In Maine (Video)

President Biden delivered a speech today in Maine celebrating his economic policies that have driven inflation, raised prices, and gutted American families. During his speech, Biden once again made several embarrassing mistakes.

At one point in the speech, Biden mistakenly used the word ‘paddling’ instead of padding, correcting himself immediately. Remember, Biden started speaking gibberish last night at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium. Biden is having a rough few days!

See a clip of that Biden gaffe below…

BIDEN: "…all hitting pocketbooks hard, while paddling— while padding corporate profits…" pic.twitter.com/9hTQr03IqB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden then strangely told Americans to go to a non-existent website called ‘invest.com’. The website does not exist, yet Biden repeated the URL several times during his speech. He can be quoted as saying, “You can see exactly where to go if you go to online to go to invest.com… invest.com.”

What is Biden talking about? See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "You can see exactly where to go if you go to online to go to https://t.co/WuXmFjFV6b. https://t.co/8yxCmVqPnw."https://t.co/8yxCmVqPnw does not exist. pic.twitter.com/VM8f8MRKVO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden also told a bold-faced lie, saying that he cut the National debt by $1.7 Trillion. Biden has actually increased the National Debt by several trillion dollars. “But guess what, in two years, I cut the National debt by one trillion seven-hundred billion while doing all of this. While doing all of this.”

Biden did not cut the National debt. We infer that he was referencing the automatic expiration of COVID spending that occurred during his term. That automatic expiration cut the National DEFICIT by $1.7 Trillion. Biden cut nothing, and has in fact increased the deficit and the debt. See a clip of Biden making that false statement below…

Biden claims he "cut the national debt by $1.7 trillion."



What is he talking about? No, Biden has not cut the $32.6 trillion national debt. He has added to it. pic.twitter.com/XTR6k6hlCe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

It seems that when this President is not speaking gibberish, or falling down, or chasing children around, or running from the Eater bunny, that he resorts to telling bold-faced lies that have absolutely no basis in reality. SAD!