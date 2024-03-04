Tennessee Woman Facing Illegal Daycare Charges Following Death Of Baby

A woman who ran a daycare in West Nashville, Tenn., is facing charges after a 3-month-old baby died while at the facility. Authorities say the daycare was not licensed.

Along with the death of the infant, other children were left alone at the daycare, investigators said.

Anne Jordan, also known as Annie Clark, has been charged with felony child abuse, felony aggravated child endangerment, six counts of child endangerment and operating an unlicensed daycare.

“She was previously charged with six counts of child neglect, which is one for each child who was found alone in her Bellevue apartment in 2023,” News Channel 5 wrote. “Those charges were dropped in place of the new ones.”

Authorities said the baby that died was found by the mother, who told investigators that the baby boy was found on the bed and was cold to the touch.

Per News Channel 5:

Police said she then found six other babies and toddlers who were left unattended. At the time, Clark was no where to be found. Medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital said the baby who died did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues. The other children were checked and were in good health.

Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.