With more than three months away from Christmas, Hallmark is already getting us in that festive holiday mood and decided to reveal their Countdown to Christmas movie list. The network announced its slate of holiday programming on September 4th for their 10th anniversary. As expected, our favorite child star Jodie Sweeting, from Fuller House, heads to the network in Merry & Bright, while sitcom co-star Candace Cameron Bure appears in Christmas Town.

Other Hallmark favorites will be joining for this holiday season including Jill Wagner and Donna Mills in Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses, Lacey Chabert in Christmas In Rome, Kellie Pickler in The Mistletoe Secret and Danice McKellar and Dolly Parton in Christmas in Dollywood. Yes, Dolly! The 10th-anniversary celebration of “Countdown to Christmas” is said to be more festive and bigger than ever. Hallmark will kick off it’s Christmas lineup on October 26, running through December 28, 2019, with New Year, New You. You can see the full list of holiday movies coming to your screen below.

Hallmark Channel

October 26: Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

November 24: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Stars: Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday, Priscilla Presley, Chase Bryant)

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story December 8: Christmas at Dollywood (Stars: Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries:

October 25: A Merry Christmas Match

Holiday For Heroes November 14: A Christmas Miracle (Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Brooks Darnell, Barry Bostwick)

This Time of Year December 6: Time For You to Come Home for Christmas (Executive Producer: Blake Shelton)

The new Hallmark Christmas movies will also include some our favorite Hallmark stars including Marc Blucas, Merritt Patterson, Andrew Walker, Sam Page, Scott Wolf, Melissa Claire Egan, Erin Krakow, Cameron Mathison, Nikki Deloach, Michael Rady, Brittany Bristow, Jodie Sweetin, Barbara Niven, Ashley Williams, Elizabeth Mitchell, Kim Shaw, Kevin Mcgarry, Jon Cor, Torrey Devitto, and Chad Michael Murray.

It seems to mee like these movie lineups just keep getting better and better every year! Keep it coming, Hallmark.