Menu
Elton John and Taron Egerton Singing "Tiny Dancer" at Oscars After Party Is Our New Obsession Read this Next

Elton John and Taron Egerton Singing "Tiny Dancer" at Oscars After Party Is Our New Obsession
Advertisement
Katherine Helmond AP Photo/Nick Ut
AP Photo/Nick Ut

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated actress who had notable roles on the sitcoms “Who’s the Boss?” and “Soap,” has died. She was 89.

Helmond’s talent agency APA announced Friday that she died last Saturday of complications from Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram

#KatherineHelmond ✨🌸🌺✨ (1929-2019)

A post shared by Eric Weber (@yetihideout) on

Nominated for seven Emmy Awards in a 60-year career, Helmond played Judith Light’s mother and Alyssa Milano’s grandmother Mona Robinson on “Who’s the Boss?,” the series that ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992.

She played matriarch Jessica Tate on another ABC sitcom, “Soap,” a parody of soap operas that aired from 1977 to 1981.

Helmond was a favorite of director Terry Gilliam, appearing in his films “Brazil,” ”Time Bandits” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

Watch: Songs Every Loretta Lynn Fan Knows By Heart

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like