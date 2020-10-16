As we all spend more time on the couch watching Netflix series, here’s one that’s no longer still in production but still available to be viewed. The Ranch is Netflix comedy series based on a Colorado ranch, stars Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger, Sam Elliott, and Danny Masterson as the familial focus. Watch the stars battle love triangles, running businesses, and just keeping their family together in Jim Patterson’s Emmy Award-winning Netflix show, The Ranch. Since it ended, however, here’s what the actors have been up to.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher needs no introduction to most. He was the star/host of Punk’d in the 2000s, Two and a Half Men, the most lovable dummy of all dummies on That 70’s Show, and in many rom-coms including as Valentines Day and No Strings Attached. In 2016, Ashton Kutcher starred in the Netflix original show, The Ranch as Colt Bennett. Colt returns home with a failed semi-pro football career after playing for multiple teams but ends up back at home, helping his family run their ranch in Colorado. Throughout the sitcom, viewers watch Kutcher torn between two lovers, his current girlfriend and his home town high school sweetheart.

Kutcher started dating co-star from That 70’s Show, Mila Kunis, in 2012. Three years later, they got married and have since started a family. He’s also an investor in tech startups.

Sam Elliott

Another Hollywood and heavy television hitter is Sam Elliot. Known for playing Gar next to Cher in Mask, The Big Lebowski, and for that killer ‘stache in films like Tombstone, Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kid, you may have even seen him on the Gunsmoke tv show. He’s had a successful acting career since the late 60s. Sam Elliot plays Beau Bennett on The Ranch. Beau is Colt and Rooster Bennett’s father; he inherited the ranch from his father, which is evident as he tends to begrudgingly often condemning modern technology.

Beau is married to Joanne, played by Kathy Baker; she appears in multiple episodes. Sam Elliott was nominated for his first oscar in 2019. He is married to his wife, whom he met on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and they live in Malibu, California. He also recently come into possession of his childhood home.

Debra Winger

Beau’s ex-wife, Maggie, is played by Debra Winger. Maggie Bennet is the mother to Colt and Rooster Bennett. She owns a bar, aptly named Maggie’s bar, where she lives in a trailer on the property. She is assisted by Grady Lee Richmond, called Hank. Free-spirited and down to earth, Rooster and his bother often go to her for advice.

Before The Ranch, Debra Winger was in Urban Cowboy with John Travolta, Dangerous Woman, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. An Officer and a Gentleman also earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. In 2018 she landed a role in the film Tiger City.

Elisha Cuthbert

Abby is Colt’s high school sweetheart, who he still has feelings for despite having a girlfriend at the top of the show. Abby is a history teacher at Garrison High School. She goes from being engaged, when she show begins, to another man but later breaks it off, expression sone feeling for her returned ex-beau. Before The Ranch, she starred in House of Wax, The Girl Next Door, and TV series 24.

She was named 2013’s “TV’s Most Beautiful Woman,” according to Maxim mag. Following the final episodes of The Ranch, she is a huge hockey fan and married to Dion Phaneuf, then-captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The couple welcomed their first child in 2017.

Danny Masterson

Co-star to Ashton Kutcher on That 70’s Show Danny Masterson, joined him again when The Ranch started. In this Netflix show, they played brothers, Masterson as “Rooster” Bennett, Colt’s other brother who never left. His bitterness is apparent when his brother returns. In one of the final episodes, “The Ranch part 5,” things get dicey for the star and, therefore, his character. On-screen, Rooster, steals a generator, sleeps with his ex-girlfriend, Mary (Megyn Price), who is in another relationship, with an angry dude named Nick.

This situation leads to Rooster fleeing and other cliff hangers that confused and upset the Ranch fans. Masterson, at the sea time, in real life, was under fire for allegedly raping two women during the time that the was on That 70’s Show, which is heavily the reason the Netflix show gave him a bit of an out.

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard, beau to Kristen Bell, replaced Danny Materson after he was #MeToo’d off of The Ranch for its final seasons. He enters as Luke Matthews, a former soldier returning to Garrison, Colorado. Luke befriends Colt and Beau, but he isn’t a squeaky clean character, which viewers later find out. The actor’s first tv series role was Parenthood, which ended in 2015; he underwent a project with his wife, Bless this Mess, which was unsuccessful right after he wrote and directed CHIPS, and Netflix’s look back at Wet Hot American Summer.<