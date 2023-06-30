Anheuser-Busch Fires Back at Dylan Mulvaney as Bud Light Marketing Disaster Rolls On

Now not even Dylan Mulvaney likes Bud Light!

Hard to believe, given that Mulvaney’s face on a can spurned this entire marketing mess for Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch in the first place, but the transgender influencer has taken the same stance as many others in the LGBTQ+ community — accusing the brand of not offering support amidst a massive backlash for using Mulvaney in the first place.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney said in an Instagram video.

For the record, Bud Light reportedly has lost more than $20 billion since the decision to partner with Mulvaney. So there is probably a reason the company is attempting to move on. It has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, and again, may never recover. The nosedive in sales is only getting worse.

Dylan Mulvaney had a meltdown on Instagram, claiming Bud Light is not offering support. (Getty)

Still, without mentioning Mulvaney by name, Anhueser-Busch fired back in a statement to The Daily Beast, saying that the company remains committed” to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community.”

As for whether the company will ever partner with Mulvaney again, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendon Whitworth declines to say during an appearance on CBS Mornings.

“Just to be clear, it was a gift and it was one can,” Whitworth said of the Mulvaney partnership.

Mulvaney claimed the promotional video has resulted in “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. … I’ve been scared to leave my house.”

Per the New York Post: “Bud Light’s numbers are at their lowest point since the controversy broke, with sales for the week down 28.5% from a year ago.”