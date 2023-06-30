The Yellowstone National Park boasts some of the worlds most stunning scenery. Among the many famous attractions are the hot springs that bring in more than 3 million visitors a year. Among the visitors however, there are a select few who take it upon themselves to throw common sense out the window.

Videos by Rare

In a concerning display of reckless behavior, a couple visiting the National Park felt the need to test the water temp of the Silex Spring. If the steam billowing up from the clearly scalding pond was not proof enough, nor the fact that it is quite literally labeled as ‘hot-spring,’ the couple climbed over the protective railing and got in position for a quick touch.

Yellowstone Visitor Brilliantly Dips Fingers Into Nearly 200 Degree Hot Spring

The man can be seen in the video holding onto the woman by her hand as she taps the end of her shoe on the nearly boiling water. Now that the lady had herself braced and ready to go she lightly stuck the fingertips of her right hand in the water. (The man smartly let her try instead of himself).

With a conclusion that surely no one expected, the lady shot her hand back and stood up. At first she said nothing at all but once enough of her senses came back to her she yelped: “It’s hot!” Ah who knew. Eventually she gave another more detailed comment on her experience with the hot spring: “It’s very hot!”

The man can be seen grinning ear to ear as his lady is experiencing the burnt finger tips. After that the man decided he could take her word for it and they got back onto the boardwalk. Following the incident, the New York Post reported that the visitor filming the scene had tried to warn them, receiving a simple: “Whatever man,” from the man aiding the lady.

To be crystal clear, it is illegal to get that close to the hot spring. If common sense and law do not mean anything to you, people have been killed by falling in these hot springs attempting similar, bad ideas. The Yellowstone National Park is still one of the best places to visit, however some spectacles are best viewed from a safe distance.

