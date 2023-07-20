Car Crashes Fully Into House Just After Man Exits Bedroom In Hawaii

A car crashed into a bedroom in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and just shortly after a man left the room, according to the homeowner.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured — with police saying only a woman, 72, and boy, 8, were treated at the scene for minor arm injuries. Neither needed to be hospitalized.

Scenes from a car crash into a home in Hawaii. (KITV4)

It has not been determined if the injuries occurred to people in the vehicle, or in the home. Nor is it known how or why the car crashed into the house, and went fully inside.

Homeowner Ros Parado said she was in the kitchen and her husband was leaving the bedroom at the time of the accident, via KITV4. Parado added that the couple sitting in the front seat of the vehicle got into an argument just before the crash.

“My concern was that this is the third house that got hit by a vehicle,’ she said, via KITV4. “So they need to do something to slow down the traffic because they are really speeding everywhere, motorcycles, vehicles. They need to build something to preclude this from happening because this will cost lives.”

Damage from an accident where a car crash into a home in Hawaii. Only minor injuries were reported. (KITV4)

Parado also said she and her spouse will move out if nearby road safety isn’t improved.

One witness told KITV4 the car did indeed crash fully into the house — so it truly was a miracle no one was injured beyond perhaps a few scrapes.