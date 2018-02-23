In the Chicago area, The Home Depot is hiring 3,000 new employees as part of a hiring initiative for the busiest season of selling.





According to Fox32, the company desires to fill 3,000 positions at local stores and 60 employees at the Joliet distribution center.

RELATED: Home Depot co-founder absolutely goes off on “stupid” Democrats for criticizing GOP tax reform

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, there is a position for everyone.

Permanent, part-time and seasonal positions are available.

RELATED: A veteran was fired from Home Depot after he decided to confront three shoplifters

To apply online, click here or you may text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in their area (Message and data rates may apply.)

To watch how Home Depot all started, scroll on below to watch the video below of how Arthur Blank, co-founder, was fired and started the home improvement center.

This video is courtesy of Graham Bensinger.