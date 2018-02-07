On Monday, Woodfield Mall announced its first of many fast-casual eatery names.

According to a NBC report, Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza, as well as Chipotle Mexican Grill, are major highlights on the food roster which is apart of a multimillion-dollar project.





Along with the aforementioned, Charleys Philly Steaks, Maoz Falafel and Grill, Suki Hana, and Wok A Holic also made the list according to the news outlet.

“From the sleek, contemporary layout, to the range of compelling fast-casual dining options, the new dining pavilion promises to elevate visitors’ overall shopping experience and further position Woodfield Mall as the market’s leading retail destination,” said General Manager Kurt Webb to NBC.

As one of the largest shopping destinations in the U.S. consisting of 300 retail stores, the Woodfield’s new contemporary 820-seat dining area will be located in the upper-level Sears wing, according to the news outlet.

In a released statement, the center will also feature new carpeting as well as ceramic tile, according to NBC.

The project is slated to be completed this summer.

