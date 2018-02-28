The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based fast-food chain with over 360 locations nationwide is about to reveal its first Chicago location.

According to the Eater Chicago, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’s fanbase call themselves “Caneiacs,” and are to be expected, lined up at 6568 N. Sheridan Road near Loyola University’s Rogers Park campus.





It will open to the public on Tuesday, March 6, hosting giveaways for fans.

Raising Canes has suburban locations in North Riverside, Evergreen Park, Harwood Heights, Oak Lawn and Naperville.

What makes Cane’s chicken just so finger-lickin’ good? The Takeout sent Dennis Lee to discover just that.

Lee’s findings concluded that Raising Cane’s serves the “best fast food chicken fingers out there.” Lee enjoyed the juicy, white meat tenderloins that are fried in canola oil, also noting the Cajun-spiced Cane’s Sauce complements the chicken breading as well as fries.

The menu is simple with offerings of chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches and sides such as crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, and Texas toast.

To tag along with a Cane’s Chicken manager for a day in the life of the fast-food chain, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of Raising Canes.