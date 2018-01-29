Menu
On Friday morning, Chicago police responded to a shooting in the Gold Coast.

According to an abc7 report, police discovered two bullet holes in a window of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.


RELATED: Teacher dies after being caught in the middle of Rogers Park gunfire by ‘L’ stop

No one was injured, according to the police as well as the news outlet.

Police responded at about 4:18 a.m. in the 200-block of East Erie Street, abc7 reported.

The news outlet reported that the projectiles hit the outpatient pavilion on Erie street and Northwestern believes it to be a random incident.

RELATED: Firetruck responds to a car accident and gets struck by another episode of Chicago violence

According to abc7, the window is being repaired the hospital has since been operating as usual.

Police are investigating, saying a gray SUV may have been involved in the shooting according to the news outlet.

To learn more about how you can report suspicious activity, scroll on to watch the video below – courtesy of Tennessee Office of Homeland Security.

Gunfire hits Northwestern Memorial Hospital window AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

