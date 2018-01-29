On Friday morning, Chicago police responded to a shooting in the Gold Coast.

According to an abc7 report, police discovered two bullet holes in a window of Northwestern Memorial Hospital.





No one was injured, according to the police as well as the news outlet.

Police responded at about 4:18 a.m. in the 200-block of East Erie Street, abc7 reported.

The news outlet reported that the projectiles hit the outpatient pavilion on Erie street and Northwestern believes it to be a random incident.

According to abc7, the window is being repaired the hospital has since been operating as usual.

Police are investigating, saying a gray SUV may have been involved in the shooting according to the news outlet.

