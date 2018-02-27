In the Humboldt Park neighborhood, a witness who was attempting to stop a crime was shot by the suspect.

According to WGN9 report, a 43-year-old man attempted to follow a car that was fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle crash, police said.





The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of August and California on Friday.

The driver of the hit-and-run was in a Jeep.

When the witness attempted to follow the Jeep, he was shot multiple times in the chest.

The man remains hospitalized.

The people inside the Jeep are still on the loose.

