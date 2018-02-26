Blackhawks player Patrick Kane is the biggest fan of Team USA’s historic women’s hockey team, to say the least.

According to an NBC5 report, after the team’s gold medal victory against Canada in Pyeongchang, Kane had a message for the women and some of its star players.





“How can you not be ecstatic for @HilaryKnight @AmandaKessel8 @EmilyPfalzer and the rest of the USA women’s hockey team,” Kane wrote. “Congrats on the gold medal.”

He went on to say,

“You make us all proud to be an American,” Kane wrote.

Kane was not the only hockey legend to share his congratulations via Twitter.

Phil Kessel – the Pittsburgh Penguin star – gave the U.S. women a huge thumbs up as well as his sister Amanda scored the second goal in the shootout.

Even a few American NHL players — who would have been at the Olympics if the league had allowed them to go — also offered their congratulations, including T.J. Oshie.

To watch Team USA win gold in Women’s Hockey, scroll onto the video below – courtesy of NBC Sports.