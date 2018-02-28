A body recovered this weekend in Hawaii is being investigated by authorities to determine if it is that of a Chicago nurse who disappeared in January.





According to the Illinois Patch and NBC, Kelly Mrowinsk was hiking with a friend when she was swept away in a flash flood.

RELATED: 45-year-old comedian Dane Cook heads to Hawaii with his 19-year-old girlfriend

Crews searched for her for several days but Kelly was not found.

Police in Hawaii said Kelly was hiking with a friend when they were swept away by a flooded river.

The friend was able to swim to shore and survived, but Kelly was not found.

Search parties looked for her for close to 10 days.

#HICountyFF called off the search (pending new developments) for Kelly Mrowinski on Mon., Feb. 5 after nearly 10-days. Mrowinski was swept down the Wailuku River on 01/26 after going for a swim https://t.co/koq1EktQP9 via @BigIslandNow — HFFA1463 (@HFFA1463) February 12, 2018

Kelly’s mother even flew to Hawaii to help police with search efforts.

On Sunday, firefighters pulled a body from a river near Rainbow Falls in Hilo.

The body has yet to be identified.

RELATED: After a new report about his troubled past, the guy who sent Hawaii a missile warning is in deeper trouble

In the unfortunate circumstance, you believe someone you know goes missing, scroll onto the video below to learn what to do next – courtesy of Krimeshare.com