A body recovered this weekend in Hawaii is being investigated by authorities to determine if it is that of a Chicago nurse who disappeared in January.
According to the Illinois Patch and NBC, Kelly Mrowinsk was hiking with a friend when she was swept away in a flash flood.
Crews searched for her for several days but Kelly was not found.
Police in Hawaii said Kelly was hiking with a friend when they were swept away by a flooded river.
The friend was able to swim to shore and survived, but Kelly was not found.
Search parties looked for her for close to 10 days.
Kelly’s mother even flew to Hawaii to help police with search efforts.
On Sunday, firefighters pulled a body from a river near Rainbow Falls in Hilo.
The body has yet to be identified.
