Investigators discovered a 14-year-old boy found dead at his west suburban Maywood home last year.

The cause of death? A Fentanyl overdose.





According to a Fox32 report, Alejandro Zagal, was found dead by a family member on Nov. 21 shortly after 7 a.m. at his home in the 200 block of South 12th Avenue in Maywood.

Zagal was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 a.m. according to Maywood police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At first, an autopsy did not rule on either the cause and manner of his death but investigators have since determined he died of cyclopropyl fentanyl toxicity, the medical examiner’s office said on Tuesday

The boy’s death was ruled as an accident.

Police say the boy’s death continues under investigation by Maywood detectives.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed in connection with his death.

