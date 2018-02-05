In the City’s North Harbor section was a driver who yielded more than $182,000 worth of marijuana, and was later arrested at a traffic stop.





According to a report by nwi.com a patrol officer stopped Darnell Anderson Jr., 25, from East Chicago in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street, according to East Chicago police Lt. Marguerite Wilder.

RELATED: Chicago PD responds to emergency call for a man armed with an AK-47 and shut things down quickly

Wilder said to the news outlet Anderson allegedly gave the officer permission to search his vehicle, showcasing a “large quantity” of a green leafy substance that eventually tested positive for marijuana.

Mitt, a trained K-9, was requested to traffic the location to conduct a “free air sniff” around a second parked vehicle Anderson was seen exiting prior to the traffic stop, according to the news outlet.

The K-9 made aware the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and the marijuana was allegedly packed in 73 air-sealed, zip-close freezer bags which were contained in eight boxes in the vehicle.

RELATED: Chicago PD say homicides have decreased by 14% in 2017 since last year, but still much work to be done

According to the news outlet, Anderson was placed under arrest on preliminary charges of marijuana possession and then transported to the East Chicago police station’s detention area to be further investigated.

East Chicago Police Chief Frank Smith thanked the patrol officers involved “in a job done well.” in a news release. And according to the news outlet, the formal charges are pending.