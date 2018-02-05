Sentenced to more than 15 years in prison, an aspiring rapper is in prison for illegally possessing a gun while filming in Deerfield last year for a music video.





According to Fox32, Ricardo Burgos, 31, performs under the stage name “Nation” and was in possession of a handgun while filming a music video in a hotel room in a north suburban Deerfield hotel room, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Burgos had been convicted of multiple felonies in the past was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

RELATED: Chicago rapper has a strong message for the Chicago Blackhawks

In the video, prosecutors said Burgos could be seen “holding two firearms while rapping about selling drugs, committing acts of violence, and disrespecting law enforcement,” according to Fox32. Burgos brought a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol to the West Side Austin neighborhood, where he was then arrested by Chicago PD.

According to Fox32 and the Chicago Police, Burgos was arrested on Jan. 8, 2018 at 2:18 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting or obstructing an officer and multiple counts of manufacture or delivery of cocaine and heroin, as a result of that arrest.

The news outlet reports that investigators later learned that the gun had been reported stolen from a store in Indiana and was used in a shooting in Chicago two days before the music video was filmed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade, Chance the Rapper producing film about Chicago basketball

Prosecutors said Burgos pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon as well as one count of distribution of a control substance. According to the news outlet, the drug count derived from Burgos selling 4 grams of crack cocaine and 1.4 grams of heroin to undercover police officers in 2015.

Ronald A. Guzman, U.S. District Judge, sentenced Burgos to 188 months in prison, according to Fox32. And according to the Federal Bureau of Prison records, currently, Burgos is incarcerated at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.