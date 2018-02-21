On Tuesday, dozens of Chicago police officers honored the late Cmdr. Paul Bauer by visiting his 13-year-old daughter’s school.

According to a CBS report, officers lined the street outside South Loop Elementary as students arrived at school Tuesday morning.





Frank Giancamilli, Chicago Police Department spokesman said the officers were there to show support for Bauer’s family.

Grace, Bauer’s daughter, attends the school.

Last week Bauer, 53, was shot and killed in the Loop while trying to apprehend a suspect outside the Thompson Center. A four-time felon has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting Bauer six times during a confrontation in a stairwell.

Bauer has been remembered for always stepping up at his daughter’s school, starting the daddy-daughter dance and always smiling when with his daughter.

“You really realize how important that person was to you your school community, your community, and that someone has lost their husband and their father,” principal Tara Shelton said last week.

Blue ribbons lined the street outside South Loop Elementary in honor of the commander while students also signed a giant condolence card for their classmate last week.

One message said, “Your dad was a hero.” while another said, “Stay strong we love you.”

A South Loop parent, Rishi Agrawal, said Bauer encouraged him to get involved at the school.

He called Grace a superstar on the debate team he coaches.

