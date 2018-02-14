In the city’s Back Of Yards neighborhood, two 14-year-old boys were shot and wounded.

According to a WGN report, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night on the 5200 block of South Morgan Street.





RELATED: This new coffee shop in Back of the Yards is hoping to improve the neighborhood’s image and be the best cup of coffee in the city

According to police, one boy was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.

Both boys were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and were in stable condition.

RELATED: Three people were fatally shot within ten minutes of each other on last week in Chicago

The news outlet reports that police have yet to release any details on the shooter or if they boys were the intended targets.

According to WGN, no one is in custody.

To learn more on why gun violence is so high in Chicago, scroll on to watch the video below – courtesy of

CBS News.