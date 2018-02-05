After a relatively less-violent January than previous years, the month ended with three people shot and killed within ten minutes of each other on Wednesday night.





29-year-old Donald Holmes and 31-year-old Diane Taylor were sitting in an SUV in the 4700 block of West Arthington in the Lawndale neighborhood, when they were both shot in the head around 11:10 PM, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Holmes and Taylor were pronounced dead a the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths a homicide.

At around 11:20, Darryl Bailey was walking along the 7700 block of South Racine Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood when he was shot in the chest. He too was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was with Bailey and was shot in the pelvic area. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier in the day, Mayo Martez was shot and killed around 1:35 PM on the 11100 block of South Emerald Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

In total, four people were killed that day in shootings and eight wounded, including 11-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

Chicago went six days without a fatal shooting between January 12th and 17th. This stretch is notable as it is the first time since early last year Chicago has gone this long without a fatal shooting.

Between Feb 28th and March 6th of 2017, no one was killed from gun violence. It was the first time in four years that the city had gone a week without a fatal shooting.

36 people were shot and killed in Chicago in January, with a total of 41 homicides from all causes. 173 people were shot and wounded.

2017 ended January with 52 people murdered and 300 people shot. In 2016, a year that saw an incremental increase in homicides compared to years past, ended January with 51 people murdered. There were 670 homicides in 2017 compared to 808 in 2016.